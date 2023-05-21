Mary Ann England
Mary Ann England
NORMAN, OK — Mary Ann England, 77, passed away on May 12, 2023 in Norman, OK. She was born September 27, 1945 in Valles Mines, Missouri to Albert and Pauline Petty. She was later adopted by George and Peggy Tex. She raised her family in Victoria, Texas and later moved in with her daughter. She is survived by her three children, Joanie (Bryan) Castle of Norman, OK, Eileen (Tommy) Haws of Gallup, NM, and Jim England of Norman, OK, eight grandchildren, and one great grandchild. She is also survived by her brother, Bill Petty of Darden, Tennessee. Mary Ann had an unshakable faith that she often shared with others and made friends everywhere she went. She loved to read, play Scrabble, and spend time with her family. She will be deeply missed. The family will be having a celebration of life at a later time. Memories and messages may be shared online at www.aefuneral.com. Cards and messages can be sent to 1414 Amhurst Ave, Norman, OK 73071

