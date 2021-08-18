Mary Ann Franklin
VICTORIA — Mary Ann Franklin passed away on August 11, 2021, in Victoria, Texas, after a brief illness. Mary was born November 29, 1946, in Nordheim, Texas.
She was the second of five children born to Howard and Camilla Ann Anderson. Mary graduated from Nordheim High School in 1963, having received numerous honors for band and athletics.
On March 25, 1967, Mary wed George Henry Franklin. Shortly after, they moved to Victoria, Texas. To this union two daughters, Audrey Ann, and Tammie Lynn, were born. Mary loved spending time with her family. She was a wonderful wife and mother and an even better grandmother, always putting her family’s needs ahead of her own. She took pride in watching and spending time with her “Grandbabies” and was affectionately known to them as “Granny”. Along with her love of family, Mary loved tennis and was an avid basketball fan. She passed on that love of sports to her grandchildren and enjoyed watching them play their various sports. Mary was also an amazing cook who loved creating delicious meals for her family and for others.
Mary’s 52-year career with DeTar Hospital in Victoria, Texas began in 1968. Mary initially started in patient care and through the years she progressed into a Certified Unit Coordinator. She retired from DeTar in 2020 where she had made many lifelong friends. Mary was well loved and respected.
Mary was a faithful servant to Jehovah, having been baptized in Atlanta, Georgia in 1969. For many years she spent time as part of both Riverside and Victoria Airport congregations. Mary loved witnessing to people, reading and studying the bible and talking to people about Jehovah and all his wonderful promises. She loved spending time in the field ministry.
Mary leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved husband, George, daughters, Audrey Ann Coleman (Edric) and Tammie Lynn Williams (Joseph), grandchildren, Taylor and Jalen Williams and Erica and Elawna Coleman, siblings, Maxine Galloway, Howard Anderson, Jr. (Patricia), Betty Jean Davis (Tony) and Georgia Faye King (Paul), sisters-in-law, Alice Brown and Josephine Franklin, a very special family friend Joyce Smith and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and devoted friends.
A visitation will be Friday, August 20, 2021 from 6-8 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Everyone is welcome to stop by and pick up a commemorative handout.
A private burial will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Corpus Christi.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
