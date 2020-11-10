Mary Ann Jolly
VICTORIA — She lay down for a short nap and passed from this life into the arms of the angels on Monday, November 9, 2020. The love of my life, Mary Ann Jolly, was born March 30, 1938 in Childress, Texas. She was an active member of Blyth Road Church of Christ in Victoria and was especially interested in helping the widows and elderly of the church.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Edward Glyn Jolly. She was preceded in death by her parents; J. W. and Velma Worthen; and son, James Lee Jolly.
Mary Ann attended school in Edinburg, Texas and graduated cum laude from Pan American College, now University of Texas Pan American. She worked for the Edinburg School District in the Administrative Office before moving to Victoria with her husband and son, James. She then worked as a College Church of Christ secretary for three years. Later she worked at the Mary Ellen O’Connor Trust and then at the O’Connor/Sorenson office until retirement. Mary Ann then became a full time and loving homemaker until passing from this life.
Mary Ann and her husband were always ready to help someone who needed help or go visit some who was sick in the hospital. She suffered a stroke while in church and was taken to DeTar Hospital for several days and then was confined to Twin Pines North. This cut down on the visits of others but it didn’t stop her from visiting the ones in the Rehabilitation Center. She later contracted the flu virus and was notified it was type A & B. After several weeks in DeTar Hospital, she was notified she would have to spend some time in the Sodalis Rehabilitation Center to get her walking and speech back to its proper status. She passed from this life to a better life beyond this one. Mary Ann will be missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 pm on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home with Ministers, Wayne DeDear and Will McDonald officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorials donations may be made to Blyth Road Church of Christ in Victoria, Texas. Share words of comfort with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
