Mary Ann Kucera
KATY — Mary Ann Kucera answered her final call from the Lord and passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020, in Katy, Texas. She was born on September 13, 1930 in Moulton, Texas, to parents Charles Joseph and Mary Kucera. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Charles, Jr and wife Betty Jo (Kurtz), and sister, Ellen Rose Boriskie. She is survived by her two nieces, Gayleen Breeding and Denise Prejean, brother in law Eugene Boriskie, and two grand nieces, Grace Breeding and Lauren Guerra, as well as numerous cousins throughout the Texas area and beyond.
She attended Breslau High School and went on to pursue a busy and fulfilling career in both the Catholic Church and business world. She worked tirelessly in the parish offices of Assumption Parish in Praha, Texas from 1949 to 1955, St. Phillip Catholic Church in El Campo, Texas from 1955 to 1970, and in managing the rectory and church for St John Nepomucene Catholic parish in New Taiton from 1970 to 2002. She was also employed as the head bookkeeper at Wharton County Electric Co-op for 23 years. In all these endeavors she acquired many loyal, lifelong friends who remember her dedication and willingness to serve.
Mary Ann was continuously involved in her religious community. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and held several offices spanning the decades. She was an active member of the altar societies within each parish she served and enjoyed singing in the choir at both St John’s in New Taiton and St Cyril and Methodius Church in Shiner. She was involved in the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women for the San Antonio archdiocese and Victoria diocese, and was also instrumental in mission work, managing and organizing trips for the Oblate Fathers in Mexico.
She retired to Shiner, Texas in 2002 after building a beautiful country home on the hill next to her brother Charles and his wife. Mary Ann hosted numerous enjoyable family and friend gatherings there, creating lasting memories never to be forgotten. She lived there until 2016 before relocating to Katy, Texas to be closer to family.
Mary Ann was an extremely social, friendly person with a deep love for animals. There were always dogs, sometimes cats, and beautiful doves under her watchful care. She will always be remembered as fun, adventurous and quick witted. Most remembered was her choice to put Christ first in her life and give freely of her time and talent, never counting the cost to herself. As a devout Catholic she truly lived her faith and was a humble example for every life she touched. Mary Ann took to heart the words of Hebrews 12, “let us rid ourselves of every burden and sin that clings to us and persevere in running the race that lies before us, while keeping our eyes fixed on Jesus.”
Special thanks go to her caregivers and friends at the Grace Care Center in Katy, Texas, where she spent her final years, and to Vantage Hospice. In lieu of the usual remembrances please send donations to St John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 1843 CR 469 Rd, El Campo, TX 77437. This church always held a special place in her heart, and she wished that it be remembered in the future.
Visitation will be held beginning Friday, November 27, 2020 at 10am, with Rosary at 11am, followed by the Mass of Celebration at 11:30am at Ascension of our Lord Catholic Church (11134 FM 957, Moravia, Texas). Burial will be immediately following the Mass at the church cemetery, and boxed lunches will be provided afterward. Please know that wearing a face mask and adhering to all social distancing recommendations will be required for all attending.
