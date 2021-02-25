Mary Ann Pagel
Mary Ann Pagel
YOAKUM — Mary Ann Pagel, age 75, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021. She was born December 26, 1945 in Fort Worth to Andrew Edward Clement and Frances Jane Elford Andrews.
Mary Ann’s passion was teaching and was a first grade teacher at Yoakum Elementary School. She also taught ESL (English as a second language) and substitute taught many different grades and subjects in Yoakum, including St. Joseph’s School in the 1980’s and 1990’s. In her free time, she loved taking care of her plants and pets.
Survivors: sons; Samuel David Pagel (Angela) of Canton and Michael John Pagel (Heidi) of North Richland Hills; grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Garrett) Wesley, Kevin Pagel, Sophia Pagel and Chloe Pagel; sister, Andrea Clement of Fort Worth; brother, William E. Clement (Terry) of Florida.
Preceded in death by: parents; husband, Carl H. Pagel.
Visitation 10-12 noon Friday, February 26, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Graveside service 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021 at Pilot Grove Cemetery with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to Yoakum High School, c/o Tara Henke, school counselor, for school supplies for underprivileged students in Yoakum ISD. Donations can be made directly to the High School or to the family.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.

