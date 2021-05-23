Mary Ann Pena
VICTORIA — Mary Ann Pena, 50 of Victoria passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021. She was born July 26, 1970 in Beeville, TX. She was a wonderful housewife and mother.
She married her Junior High sweetheart, Joe Louis Pena on January 16, 1988 and they were together from 38 years. They were blessed with one daughter, Abigail Lynn Pena.
Mary Ann was one of a kind. She helped her family raise numerous nieces and nephews when their parents had to work.
She was preceded in death by her Aunt Nay Guerrero and Guadalupe Zuniga; nephew, Jacob Cuellar; father, David Leal Valdez; brother, David Valdez, Jr. and grandparents, Vilcent and Dominga Valdez and Andreas and Ellaria Casas.
She is survived by her loving husband, Joe Louis Pena; daughter, Abigail Pena; mother, Eva Davidson; step-father, Kerry Dean Davidson; sister, JoAnn Campos (Gerald Campos); step-sister, Lilian Valdez; brothers, Rene Valdez, John David Valdez; step-sister, Michelle Allen (Steve Allen); step-brother, Michael Davidson (Jennifer Davidson) and also numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021 from 3-7 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. A rosary will be recited 9:30 am on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral with the Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 10 am. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Justin Subia, Joey Subia, Justin Valdez, Jayden Valdez, David Francisco Valdez and Juan Arvizu, III.
Honorary pallbearers are Michael Arvizu (Chino), Caleb Valdez (Little Molina), Victoria County Sheriff’s Office and all the doctors and nurses who took care of Mary Ann Pena.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
