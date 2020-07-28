MARY ANN PEREZ VICTORIA - Mary Ann Perez, 53, passed away on Monday, July 20th, 2020. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 28th at 9:00am at Our Lady of Sorrows, 208 W. River St. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A full obituary may be read at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Armed demonstrators gather around Confederate statue during Victoria City Council debate (34)
- Confederate statue debate heads to Victoria City Council (13)
- Blog: The left, right and abuse of power (9)
- Guest column: Resolving the statue issue for Victorians (14)
- Guest column: Hand of big government (6)
- 103 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Victoria County (5)
- Guest column: Trust the scientists and follow their cautious lead (5)
- Letter: Almost all COVID-19 numbers being reported are misleading (4)
- 'Victoria's an outbreak': County's top doctor discusses surge in COVID-19 cases (4)
- What should the city do with the Confederate soldier statue? (4)
Online Poll
Are you prepared for a hurricane?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.