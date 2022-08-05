Mary Ann Pfeifer
Mary Ann Pfeifer
YORKTOWN — Mary Ann Pfeifer, 93, of Yorktown, passed away Wednesday August 3, 2022 surrounded by her 4 children. She was born in Yorktown on March 31, 1929 to the late Albert and Mary Mueller Schulze.
Mary Ann is survived by her children: Shirley (Bart) Rogers, Charlotte (Daniel) Broll, Duane (Nancy) Pfeifer and Marylin (John) Daniel, grandchildren: Stacey (John) Roch, Crystal (Gabino) Monjaras, Nicholas Broll, Danny (Erica) Broll, Dustin Broll, Kyle Daniel, Caylin Daniel, and Kari (Josh) Yeager, and 11 great-grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Doris Pfeifer, sister-in-law Mary Louise, and brother-in-law Gilbert Pargmann and sister-in-law Mickey Pfeifer.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Erwin, parents, and 4 brothers.
Pallbearers are Nicholas Broll, Danny Broll, Dustin Broll, Kyle Daniel, Caylin Daniel, John Roch, Gabino Monjaras and Josh Yeager.
Visitation is 5-7 pm Saturday August 6, 2022 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral Service is 2:00 pm Sunday August 7, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Interment to follow at Nordheim Cemetery.
Memorials may be given in Mary Ann’s honor to: St. Paul Lutheran Church and Hospice of South Texas.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.masseyfh.com
Services entrusted to Massey Funeral Home 361-564-2900.

