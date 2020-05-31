MARY ANN REBECEK SHINER - Mary Ann Rebecek, 87, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born July 28, 1932 in Shiner to the late Joseph and Vlasta (Baros) Chrastecky. She was a member of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church and was a loving devoted caregiver to at least two generations of children. She was lovingly known as "Nanny" and her home was always filled with love, laughter and great smells of good food. She was married to her beloved Adolph (Pete) Rebecek Jr. for 54 years before his passing in 2003. Survivors are her daughter, Jo Ann Satterfield (Robert) of Yoakum and Debra New (Ronald) of Austin; son David Rebecek (Lora) of Georgetown; five grandchildren, Casey Hartl, Cory New, Lacy Satterfield, Dalton Rebecek and Megan Rebecek; three great-grandchildren, Hazel Hartl, Elli Jo Handley and Hayes Handley; sister, Emily Kahanek (James) of Yoakum; brother Joe Chrastecky (Barb) of Shiner; a host of extended family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents; husband Pete Rebecek.; two sisters, Ida Mae Knippa and Loretta Moore. Visitation 4 to 6 p.m., Monday, June 1, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church with Rev. Bryan Heyer officiating. Burial to follow at Shiner Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Blue Bonnet Youth Ranch or Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.