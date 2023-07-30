Mary Ann Stepp
VICTORIA — Mary Ann Douglas Stepp entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 17, 2023, at the age of 83 after a short illness at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas. She was born on December 7, 1939, in Fort Worth, Texas to Preston and Annabelle Creamer Douglas.
Ann graduated Valedictorian of her class at Leila Lake High School. She married John Wayne Stepp and they were happily married for 66 years. Ann worked in the banking industry for many years. Being a member of Beta Sigma Phi was one of her many passions along with volunteering at the Senior Citizens Centers.
She was preceded in death by her parents and Grandson, Dillion Spence.
Ann is survived by her husband, John Wayne Stepp and daughters, Denise Ann Stepp Pozzi (Zane Hartman), and Carrie Jean Stepp Spence (Jeff). She is also survived by her grandchildren who were the love of her life, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi (Garrett), Travis Spence (Veronica), Brooke Pozzi Smith (Blake) and Colt Spence. Also, great grandchildren Jaedynn, Haley, Chris, Bryce, Taylor, and Aubrey Spence, Tinlee Tonozzi, and Sloan Smith, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Our Mom and Gran was the sweetest lady and a wonderful friend. We will always remember her great sense of humor, smiles and laughs.
Services will be held at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria, Texas on Monday, July 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. A reception will be held at the Son Valley Ranch following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Doneley County Senior Citizens Center, 115 East 4th Street, Clarendon, Texas 79226 or the charity of your choice. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.

