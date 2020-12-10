Mary Ann Wenzel
YOAKUM — YOAKUM: Mary Ann Wenzel, age 89, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020. She was born August 17, 1931 in Yoakum to Arnold and Annie Suhr Kupka.
She was class valedictorian at St. Joseph Catholic School. She worked at Tex Tan and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She liked to work in her garden, crochet & quilt, called the bingo games and lead the rosary for the nursing home residents.
Survived by: daughter, Shirley Clancey (John); son, John Wenzel (Tanya); grandchildren, Ryan Wenzel (Hollie), Courtney Baker (Kyle) and April Simmons (Ryan) and 7 great-grandchildren; son-in-law: Eddie Jiral; brothers-in-law, Thomas Wenzel (Roberta) and James Wenzel.
Preceded in death by: parents; husband, John Henry Wenzel; daughter, Peggy Jiral; sister, Willie Mae Foxell.
Visitation at 9:00 a.m. with Rosary at 10:30 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Ryan Wenzel, Kyle Baker, Jackson Wenzel, Brooks Baker, Michael Foxell and Tommy McCabe.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Joseph School Endowment Fund.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
