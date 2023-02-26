Mary Anne Allen Green
BALLINGER — Mary Anne Allen Green, 95, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Mary Anne was born June 19, 1927, to Rufus and Frances Allen on the Allen Ranch in Runnels County. She attended country schools in Runnels County and graduated from Ballinger High School in 1944. Right after her 17th birthday she traveled to Galveston and enrolled in the University of Texas John Sealy College of Nursing. She was a proud member of the U.S. Nurse Corps, and in February 1947 was the youngest graduate in the school’s history. She recalled vividly her experience working in the Emergency Room during the Texas City explosion disaster in 1947. It was also in Galveston that she met medical student John E. Green, Jr. who would become the love of her life. John and Mary Anne married in the Allen home in Ballinger on September 14, 1947. After completing his military duty in Japan and Guam, Dr. Green and Mary Anne finally settled in Ballinger in 1952 where Dr. Green practiced medicine for over 50 years. Survivors include their five children- Dr. Jan Haney, Dr. John E Green, III and his wife Dr. Marybeth Green all of San Antonio, Peggy Dankworth and her husband Mike Dankworth of Ballinger, Perry Allen Green of San Angelo and Julie Rojas and her husband Dr. Peter Rojas of Victoria. Grandchildren include Brad Haney, Catherine Hasley, Travis Green, Amanda Behnken, Meagan Green, Andrea Gomez, Damian Rojas, Dr. Kristin Rojas, and Hilary Rojas, as well as 15 great-grandchildren, her brother Rufus Allen, Jr., and sister-in-law Linda K. Curtis, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister and brother-in-law Lillian and Clark Koller, in-laws Dr. John E. Green, Sr. and Beatrice Prather Green, grandson Brian Allen Haney, and sister-in-law Jane Jernigan Allen. Mary Anne was laid to rest on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at the Old Runnels Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life service at the First Methodist Church in Ballinger, Texas. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.ballingerfuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
Online Poll
Do you know any twins?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.