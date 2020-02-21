MARY LOU ARGUELLES VICTORIA - Mary Lou Valdez Arguelles, 77, entered Heaven eternally pain free on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born December 23, 1942 in Victoria to the late Julian Zamora Valdez and Nicolasa Esparza Benitez. She was a member of Family Worship Center. Mary Lou was a retired registered nurse who was passionate about her profession. She was a strong encourager of education, especially nursing. As a result of her passion, many family members and friends were inspired to receive nursing degrees themselves. She also loved her grandchildren with all her heart, especially Aiden and Aneesa. They were her life and what kept her going when she was at her worst. Survivors include her daughters, Julia Lara of North Austin and Sue Ann Deleon of Victoria; sons, Adam Arguelles of San Antonio and Eulogio Arguelles, Jr. of Houston; sisters, Margie Alvarez of Yorktown, Josie Hinchey of Oklahoma, Patricia Zatopek of Victoria, Virginia Escojido and Veronica Serenil, both of Victoria; brothers, Julian Valdez, Jr. of Victoria, Paul Valdez of Corpus Christi, Adam Valdez of Yoakum, Larry Valdez of Fort Worth, Victor Benitez of North Carolina, Bonifacio Benetiz, Jr. of Georgia, Antonio Benitez and Damian Benitez, both of Victoria; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Eulogio Arguelles, Sr. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm Friday, February 21, 2020 at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. A Rosary will follow at 7 pm. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 9:30 am at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Aaron DeLeon, Adam Valdez, Antonio Benitez, Julian Marquart, Julius Zatopek and Guadalupe Escojido Sr. Share condolences at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
