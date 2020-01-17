MARY E. BAYLESS VICTORIA - Mary Bayless, 88, passed away January 11, 2020. Visitation is Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9-10 am at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a graveside to follow at 10:30 am at Resurrection Cemetery with full military honors under the auspices of The Victoria Veterans Council.
