Mary Beth Cameron Null
VICTORIA — Mary Beth Cameron Null passed peacefully at Houston Hospice on August 16, 2023.
She is survived by her brother, Charles William Cameron; sister, Arvin Cameron Smith; numerous nieces and nephews and dear friends she considered family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William Berry Cameron and Evelyn Hildebrand Cameron; infant sister, Mattie Lou Cameron; husband, M.L. “Bud” Null.
Graveside service was held Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Hochheim Cemetery in Hochheim, Texas where she was laid to rest next to her beloved husband, M.L. “Bud” Null with Officiant Rabbi Steve Sheek of Tree of Life Messianic Congregation in Katy, Texas where she was a member.
If desired, donations may be made to Houston Hospice, 1905 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, Tx 77030, or to a charity of your choice.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum 361-293-5656.

