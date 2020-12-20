Mary Chacon
VICTORIA — Mary Ofelia Chacon, 75, passed away on Friday, December 18th, 2020 with her family by her side. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 22nd from 6-8pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, with rosary to be recited at 7pm. Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, December 23rd at 2pm at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Adam Rene Rodriguez, Jesse Godinez, Robert Suniga, Donald Herrera, Robert Castillo and Jose Martinez. Honorary pallbearers are Eric Sifuentes, Guadalupe Gonzales, Sam Aguirre and Alfonso Chacon, Jr.
She was born June 24th, 1945 in Victoria, Texas to Raul and Marcolfa Hernandez. She retired from VISD after 20 years of service in the custodial department. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister and will be dearly missed.
Mary is survived by her husband of 51 years, Santiago “Jim” Chacon; mother, Marcolfa Hernandez; son, Jimmy D. Chacon; grandchildren, Jessica Godinez (Jesse), Crystal Chacon (Robert) and Adam Rene Rodriguez (Diana); 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Amelia Amaro (Richard), Olga Gonzalez (Guadalupe), Odelia Gonzalez (John), Dora Chavez (Cleo), Evie Trevino (Lawrence) and Linda Cantu (Clem).
She is preceded in death by her father, Raul Hernandez; 4 great-grandchildren and sister, Avelina Trevino.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
