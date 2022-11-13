Mary Charlotte Kizer
BAYTOWN — Mary Charlotte (Huvar) Kizer, age 79 passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 2PM at St Mary’s Catholic Church, with rosary beginning at 2:30PM and funeral mass starting at 3PM. Interment will follow at Catholic Cemetery #2.
To read a full obituary or to share thoughts and memories, please visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
