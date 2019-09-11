MARY LOU BARTH COLE GOLIAD - Mary Lou Barth Cole, 71, of Goliad, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. She was born May 6, 1948, in Kenedy, Texas. She married Alan Andrew "Andy" Cole on June 12, 1965. Mary enjoyed baking, working in her yard, walking her dogs, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a joint business owner with Andy for forty years. Mary is survived by her husband, Andy; daughter, Jacquelyn Cole Robinson and her husband, Daniel Robinson; son, Thomas Cole and his wife, Susan Carlo; daughter, Karen Cole; brother, Cecil Barth; and sister, Doris Ann Cummings. Mary is also survived by her grandchildren, William Robinson, Ian Cole Carlo, Elena Cole Carlo, and Isabella Cole-Preciado. She was preceded in death by her parents, Finley Don Barth, Sr. and Ethel Rummel Barth and by her brother, Finley Don Barth, Jr. Visitation for Mary will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, at Freund Funeral Home in Cuero, Texas. The burial will be private. Honorary pallbearers are Rick Barth, David Barth, Greg Westbrook, and Ricky Burge. Memorials can be given to Hospice of South Texas. You are may sign the guest book or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
