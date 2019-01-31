,
MARY CORDELIA JACKS THORNTON MARTIN VICTORIA - Mary Cordelia Jacks Thornton Martin, age 91, passed peacefully on November 30, 2018. Mary was born on May 20, 1927 in Hennepin, OK to Emmett and Fannie Mae Jacks. She was the 3rd of 10 children. Mary was a devoted, wife, mother and friend to many. She loved children and was a volunteer in public schools and Head Start in Joaquin, TX for many years. When Mary lived in Joaquin, TX she was very active in the Joaquin First Baptist Church and was a member of Northside Baptist in Victoria. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Bill, Pete, Emmett Jr, John, Jimmy and Wendell Jacks and sisters Dorothy Inscore and Paula Lemon. Her husbands, Frank Thornton and Garland M. Martin. She is survived by her brother Charles Jacks (Betty). Daughter Debra Thornton Kulow (Charles), son Danny Thornton (Merrylyn). Grandchildren Kevin Jones, Tim Jones (Sara), Lauren Thornton Cole (Jason) and Johnathan Kulow. Great grandchildren Hayden and Savannah Cole and Madison and Robin Jones. Sisters-in-laws Maxine Jacks, Pam Jacks, Mae Jacks, Bert Rickman, Jo Ann Martin and Jan Martin. The family of Mary Martin will be holding a celebration of life memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. in Edna TX under the direction of Russell Todish with Pastor Andy Schroer officiating.

