Mary D. Villareal
VICTORIA — Mary Dolores Palacios Villareal of Victoria passed away December 17, 2021. She was born in Victoria to Nazario and Cipriana Sifuentes Palacios. As a young woman, she was a member of the Sodality of the Daughters of Mary at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Victoria. She was a 1954 graduate of Patti Welder High School, and worked as a secretary for many years including for the Victoria YMCA and Security Loan Company. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, Manuel “Polly” Villareal, Jr.; daughter, Lea Murphy (husband Bill and his son, Billy and spouse, Dodie); son, Manuel “Manny” Villareal, III (wife Marti and her children, Kayla Garcia and spouse, Andrew, and Ryan Thrower); sisters, Beatrice Aguilar, Agnes “Janet” Johnson (Carl), Emily Giries, and Jilma Palacios; grandchildren, Manuel “Manny” Villareal, IV, Evan James Murphy, and Mary Lisa Murphy; numerous nieces and nephews; and several great-grandchildren. Also, Victoria Martinez Leggett, the mother of two of her great-grandchildren, and for whom she cared deeply.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Dulie Martinez and Madlyn Carbone; brother, Joseph S. Palacios; and brothers-in-law, Rudy Martinez, Dr. Joseph Carbone, Joseph Giries, and Robert Aguilar.
Private services were handled under the direction of Rosewood Funeral Chapels, with burial taking place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Manny Villareal, III, Manny Villareal, IV, Bill Murphy, Billy Murphy, Evan Murphy, and Ruben Rodriguez.
Memorial donations may be made to Nazareth Academy, the YMCA, or the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Fond memories and words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
