MARY ANNIS DEBORD YOAKUM - Mary Annis DeBord, 91, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born September 20, 1928 in Yoakum to Rueben and Wilie Pearl (McGrew) Edwards. She was a strong, courageous woman and was the matriarch of her family. She married Calvin Lockstedt and they were blessed with three children, Sharon, Teresa and Kelly. She suffered the loss of Calvin in 1982. She met and married her beloved Henry DeBord. Henry and Mary Annis traveled the world and were avid dancers enjoying the golden years until Henry's passing in 2015. Grief and faith were a part of Mary Annis's life, when she also suffered the loss of her daughters, Teresa Marlene Belcik in 2009 and Sharon Ann Anders in 2018. Survivors are her son, Calvin "Kelly" Lockstedt II of Victoria; three grandchildren, Larissa Johnson, Brandi Belcik and Chase Belcik; two great-grandchildren, Jessa and Garrett Johnson; Henry's children, Nora Singer, Henry DeBord III, Joyce DeBord and Mary Jane Pipher; sister Billie Jean Drozd of Victoria; brother, Walter Glen Edwards (Juanita) of Hochheim; a host of extended family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Calvin Lockstedt and Henry DeBord; daughters Teresa Marlene Belcik and Sharon Ann Anders; sister, Sandra Hearn, Mildred Fluitt and infant sister, Willie Fay; brother, Rueben Lester Edwards. Honorary pallbearers are Garrett Johnson, Jessa Johnson, Rolando Ruiz, Drake Ruiz, Eddie Villarreal and Easton Villarreal. Private Service was held. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
