MARY BETH DIERINGER HITCHCOCK - Mrs. Mary Beth Dieringer passed from this life Thursday afternoon, May 7, 2020, in Hitchcock, Texas. Born July 2, 1937 in Hope, Texas, Mrs. Dieringer was the second oldest of fifteen children. She had been a resident of Hitchcock for most of her life. Mary Beth had worked as a receptionist for Dr. Longmire and later for Weingarten in Texas City, where she was the union steward for several years. She and her husband were very much involved in union activities. Mary Beth later worked for Stop N Go in Hitchcock, then retired with her husband of 52 years, before his passing in August of 2007. She and her family attended the First United Methodist Church of Hitchcock. She enjoyed playing BINGO, crocheting and doing crossword puzzles in her spare time. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, who affectionately referred to her as Meemaw. She was extremely friendly and well liked, known for her smile, her beautiful blue eyes, and her whimsical sense of humor. She loved to laugh and tease. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carroll Allen Munson, Sr. and Anna Lou (Clark) Munson of Hope, Texas; husband, Harvey James "Buck" Dieringer, Sr. of Hitchcock; sisters, Mabelline Funderburke and Sara Clark, and brothers, Mike Munson and David Munson. Survivors include her son, Harvey James "Buck" Dieringer, Jr. and wife, Debra of Alvin, Texas; daughters, Debra Lynn Dieringer of LaMarque, Texas, Joanna Beth Saunders and husband, Keith of Jinju, South Korea, and Patricia Ruth "Cissy" Callaway and husband, Steven of League City, Texas; brothers, Carroll Allen Munson, Jr. and wife, Marlene, John Munson and wife, Diane, Mark Munson and wife, Esther, all of Yoakum, Timothy Munson of Hope, Paul Evans and Charles of Victoria, Texas; sisters, Anna Ruth Evans of Ezell, Rebecca Castell of Terryville, Laura Lynn Jackson and husband, Bob, Donna Rice, Nita DeSmet, and Rachel Sammons all of Yoakum; grandchildren, Rachel and David Hensley, Jason and Jessica Kelley, Stephen and Julie Wilkinson, Savanna Dieringer, Jessica and Christopher Dial, Kyle Saunders, Jerrod Dieringer and fiance, Alana, Jennette Saunders, Kyle Callaway and Stephanie Davis; great-grandchildren, Marcus Dieringer and fiance, Nancy, Alyssia Dieringer and fiance, Beth, Tristan, Tynan and Morgan Kelley, Joshua, Riley and Emily Dial, Mckenna, Maddox and Maelle Wilkinson, Michael Rojas, Jr., Julian Quintanilla, Kyerlen Davis and Annie Callaway; great-great-grandchildren, Elijah and Nason Ventura; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Pilot Grove Cemetery in Sweet Home, Texas. Pallbearers will be Marcus Dieringer, Jerrod Dieringer, Buck Dieringer, Jr., Steve Callaway, Chris Dial, Stephen Wilkinson, Jason Kelley, Keith Saunders and Kyle Saunders. Memorials in the form of donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 Hayes Funeral Home, 409-925-3501
