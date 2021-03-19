Mary Docia Baldridge
YOAKUM — Mary Docia Baldridge, 92, passed away March 13, 2021 at her home with her family at her side. She was born June 18, 1928 in Rangerville, Texas to Benjamin Tillman and Avie Elizabeth (Harris) Williams.
She married Bryan Baldridge March 4, 1950 in Lyford, Texas. She was an elementary school teacher most of her life and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Retired Teachers of Yoakum and Yoakum Study Group.
Survivors are her daughter, Beth Campbell and husband, Dr. Neil Campbell of Yoakum and son, Larry Baldridge and wife Jane of New Braunfels; six grandchildren, Jennifer Baldridge, Elizabeth Johnston, Jason Baldridge, Bryan Baldridge, Sara Campbell and Mary Campbell.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Margaret Evans, Shirley Blundell, Peggy Pfluger and Melba Blowey.
Visitation 9:30 a.m. with Funeral Service 11 a.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home followed by Graveside Service at 3 p.m., at Jeffrey Cemetery in McMahan, Texas.
Pallbearers are Terry Harris, Roger Harris, Scott Blundell, Norman Nickle, Tillman Blowey and Eddy Blowey.
Memorials may be made to Stratton Primitive Baptist Church or Jeffrey Cemetery at McMahan, Texas.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
