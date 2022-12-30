Mary Dolores
De La Garza
PORT LAVACA — Mary Dolores De La Garza 81, of Port Lavaca, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was born September 3, 1941, in Port Lavaca, to Lauro Pena and Eufemia Rangel Pena-Hill. She worked many years as a department head at Wieners Clothing and was a faithful member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
Mary is survived by her partner Catarino “Jose Luis” Tellez, sons, Humberto “JR” De La Garza, Jr. (Mary Ellen), Luis De La Garza (Pam), daughters, Esther Hill (Frank), Mary Jane Camacho (Dwayne Sr.) and Norma Lee De La Garza (Eddie Latapie), sisters Sophie Hill-Pena, Linda Hill-Galvan (Albert), and brother Johnny Hill (Jean), 23 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and God children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her ex-husband, Humberto De La Garza, Sr., step-father Jesus G. Hill, sisters Juanita “Janie” Sanchez, Jesusita Hill, and Frances Rubio, brothers Raymond Hill and Guadalupe Hill.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 30, 2022 from 5pm - 7pm at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with Father Tommy Chen officiating.
Burial will follow in Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers are grandsons, Jeremy De La Garza, Dwayne Camacho, Jr., Ramiro Morales-Ustynik, Brian De La Garza, Derek Salinas, Tommy Salazar, Tyler De La Garza, Adrian Camacho, Adam Salinas
Honorary pallbearers are Chris De La Garza, Jacob Morales, Alfred Salazar, and Beto Castaneda.
