Mary E. Gauna
VICTORIA — Mary E. Gauna, age 55, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Colonial Funeral Home. Graveside services will occur Friday, September 3, 2021 at 10:00AM at Resurrection Cemetery.
Mary was born September 15, 1965 to the late Constancia Nunez Galvan and Sylvester Galvan, Sr. She loved crafting and donating her time to the church. She was a very loving and giving woman. She adored her grandchildren and her sons very much. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister and will be dearly missed.
Mary is survived by her husband of 40 years, Robert Gauna; sons, Robert Gauna, Jr. (Stephanie), Brian Gauna (Jennifer) and Jacob Gauna (Laura); sisters, Mamie Davis (Ike) and Cecelia Middleton (Rex); brothers, Sylvester Galvan, Jr. (Blanche), Raymond Galvan (Bertie), David Galvan (Annabelle) and Rudy Galvan (Gloria); and her grandchildren: Jocelyn, Robert III, Alexis, Kylie, Tyler, Emma, Hailey, Jacob Jr. and Noah.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, Sylvester Galvan, Sr.; mother, Constancia Nunez Galvan; and brother, Robert Galvan.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com for the Gauna family.
