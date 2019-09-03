MARY EARLINE BOLTZ VICTORIA - Mary Earline Boltz, 89, of Victoria, passed away on August 29, 2019. She was born on March 5, 1930 in Yoakum, TX to the late Edward and Mary Lucy Brown. Earline married Daniel Boltz on June 27, 1950. She was a longtime employee of the Victoria Advocate and Melvin's. Earline had a great love for nature and gardening. She was a dedicated member of the Catholic Daughters and a parishioner of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory. She volunteered for years at Nazareth Academy. Survivors include daughter Deborah and her husband Timothy Charlebois of Boston, MA, as well as two granddaughters, one grandson, and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband. A Rosary will be recited at 2 p.m. on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral Center, followed by a Funeral Mass with Father Gary Janak officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Mausoleum in Yoakum, TX. Memorials may be made to Broadreach Hospice of Cape Cod, 390 Orleans Road, North Chatham, MA 02650. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
