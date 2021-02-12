Mary Elizabeth “Mary Beth” Record
Rabenaldt
PORT LAVACA — Mary Elizabeth (Record) Rabenaldt (Mary Beth) passed away on February 9, 2021. She was born February 2, 1936 to James A Record and Ora Elizabeth Hennesey Record. She was born at Magnolia Beach and was one of the last-born descendants until her passing. In 1943, Mary Beth, along with her sister Marjorie and parents, moved to Port Lavaca because U.S. soldiers took over the town during World War II, turning it into a military base.
Mary Beth married the love of her life, Douglas Rabenaldt, on February 25, 1954 and had three children. Mary Beth worked for many years as a bookkeeper for local businesses in the Crossroads area. They lived in Telferner, TX from 1961 until they both retired and relocated back to Magnolia Beach in 2006. Their passion became traveling all over North America together in their RV. Their favorite trip was when they took a three-month adventure to Canada and Alaska. She loved spending time with her travel companions in the Carriage Club with whom they often traveled together.
She is survived by her three children, David (Brenda) Rabenaldt, Phyllis (Glenn) Repka, and Lisa (Dale) Koliba; grandchildren, Amanda (Tony) Broeders, Dustin Rabenaldt (Brooke Plummer), Tessa (Jay) Wimberly, Tarra (Raymond) Valenta, Kristin (Curtis) Lindsey, Matthew (Ashley) Laging, Shelby (Chelsea) Laging, and Jonathan Koliba; step grandchildren, Julia (Brannon) Dreibrodt, Jimmy (Laura) Gallenbach, Ryan (Nicole) Barnett. Including great grandchildren, Sydney and Savannah Stevenson; Sawyer and Karston Wimberly; Caden and Molly Valenta; Reigan Lopez, Kynlee Grahmann, Kaycin Lindsey; Adalyn, Blaiden, Canton, and Maverik Laging; Kori and Levi Laging; step great grandchildren, Payton and Tyler Barnett; Gabrielle and Isabelle Broeders; and Harper Dreibrodt; brother, James Record ll (Peggy); and sisters, Marjorie Jacks, Helen (Stanley) McIntire, Janie Hawkins, Delores (Comor) Lloyd, and Gwen (Shannon) Salyer.
Mary Beth is preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Rabenaldt; parents, James & Ora Elizabeth Record; brothers, Kenneth Record and John Wesley Record; and granddaughter, Kelli Laging.
Visitation will be at Rosewood Funeral Chapel on Friday, February 12th from 4 to 7 pm with a Rosary at 6 pm. Graveside Services will be at Tivoli Cemetery at 11am on Saturday, February 13th. After interment, please join the family at the Repka home.
Pallbearers are grandsons, Dustin Rabenaldt, Matthew Laging, Shelby Laging, Jonathan Koliba, Raymond Valenta, Jay Wimberly, Curtis Lindsey, and Tony Broeders.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Our Lady of Gulf Catholic Church, 415 W Austin St, Port Lavaca, TX 77979, www.olgulf.org or donor’s choice. Share memories with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
