Mary Elizabeth Scott
GOLIAD — Mary Elizabeth Scott of Goliad, Texas passed away peacefully in the morning hours of Christmas Eve at Citizens Medical Center in Victoria Texas. She was born on September 23, 1931 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Victor Graves and Mathilde Ronsonnet Vaughan. She graduated from Attleboro High School in Attleboro, Massachusetts in 1949 and attended the University of Michigan where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration in 1953 and a Master’s of Business Administration in 1957.
Mary Elizabeth married Walter B. Scott on July 6, 1960 and subsequently they moved to Goliad where they lived on their ranch, the Copa de Vino. With the exception of six years spent in Corpus Christi during the early 1960s, they were Goliad County residents the remainder of their lives. They acquired their first Texas Longhorn cattle in 1965 and were early champions for the preservation of the breed and very active as founding members of the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America. Mary Elizabeth meticulously maintained the books of the ranch as well as detailed cattle registry records. In addition to being featured in stories for a number of cattle industry publications, the ranch was the cover story in the Smithsonian magazine, Texas Highways magazine and was the subject of a chapter in a National Geographic book.
Mary Elizabeth was involved in her Church and community in many ways. She was a long-time member of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and served on the Vestry many times in various capacities. She was elected to the Board of Trustees of the Goliad Independent School District in 1976 where she served for seven years and she was a member of the first Goliad County Tax Appraisal Board. She was also involved in fundraising activities for the Goliad County Library. These were just a few qualities and accomplishments that made her family proud.
She enjoyed piano, bridge, genealogy, telling stories of family history, gardening, frequenting the grocery store and cooking. She also loved reading recipes while drinking a glass of white wine or champagne. She was sharp as a tack until the day she died and had a memory like no other, especially with birthdays and anniversaries.
She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America, The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Delta Zeta Sorority, and “The Talking, Drinking and Traveling Bridge Club,” a group of lovely ladies who played bridge together for decades. She was also one of the longest active members of the Astron Club of Goliad.
Mary Elizabeth was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Michael and Lee Scott of Midland; Richard and Vicky Scott of Luther, Oklahoma; Eric and Carol Scott of Goliad; Anthony and Michelle Scott of Tomball; Stephanie and Ted Rodriguez of Boerne. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Stephen (Kristen), Hillary (Garrett) Charpentier, Tyler, John, Warren, Daniel, Audrey, Morgan, Conner, Brady, Brandon, Maddie and Marshall and one great-grandson, Cash.
In addition to her parents, Mary Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband, Walter B. Scott; brother, Victor G. Vaughan, Jr.; and one grandchild, Andrew Carlisle Scott.
Family and friends will gather for visitation on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 5PM-7PM at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad. Funeral Service will be Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 10AM at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Goliad with burial to follow at Glendale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Goliad County EMS, the Goliad Library or St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are under the care of Grace Funeral Home of Goliad.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Solving the Stroman problem will require information, community participation (11)
- Guest column: Now Rand Paul is in favor of big government (6)
- Some say there’s more work to be done after library keeps controversial books (5)
- Syndicated Column: The AOC’s of student loan debt (4)
- Despite omicron's arrival, COVID-19 cases remain low in Victoria for now (3)
- Victoria County to receive $1.5 million for border security (2)
- City sees a future for Riverside Park youth hunting program (3)
- Victoria police chief built lasting relationships over first year on the job (1)
- Ann O'Connor Williams Harithas (1)
- Lee Joe Whitehead Jr. (1)
- Ciro Garcia (1)
- Correction: Article misspelled business name and incorrectly described their production (3)
- Letter: Accuracy of the information on COVID-19 vaccines continues to evolve (1)
- UHV Q&A: Ben Wilson Street project will help UHV and community (1)
- Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus (1)
Online Poll
Did you go shopping the day after Christmas?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.