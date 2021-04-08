Mary Elizabeth
Willbern
VICTORIA — Mary Elizabeth Willbern, age 61, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 in Victoria, Texas. Mary was a loving sister and aunt.
Mary was born in Kenedy, Texas to Arthur David Willbern and Lurline (Poenitzsch) Willbern on February 11, 1960.
Mary moved to Victoria in 1964 and graduated from Stroman High School in 1978. After high school Mary worked for various auto parts companies in Victoria, Houston, and Sealy. The Farmers’ Coop in Garwood was her last place of employment before moving back to Victoria.
Mary never met a stranger and made friends easily. She had a quirky sense of humor and lived life to its fullest as long as she was able.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Carlos Boedeker.
She is survived by her brother, David Willbern (Betty), four sisters, Carolyn Barnett (Mike), Cindy Urban (Leonard), Kathy Martindale (Raymon), and Sherial Boedeker all of Victoria. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 9, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Henneke Funeral Home in Columbus, Texas.
Graveside services will be Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Brune Cemetery in the Shaws Bend Community with Stan Warfield officiating.
Serving as pallbearers are Tadd Willbern, Steven Urban, Michael Urban, Jason Barnett, Dane Martindale, Jonathon Urban and Cole Urban.
Memorials may be given to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be given at www.hennekefuneralhome.com.
