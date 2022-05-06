Mary Ester De La Cruz
PEARLAND — ary Ester Sylva De La Cruz began her eternal rest peacefully at home in the arms of her eldest on Sunday, May 1, 2022. She was surrounded by the love and prayers of her beloved family and many precious friends. Mary Ester was born in Victoria, Texas on September 17, 1937 to Elpidia and Celso Zepeda Sylva. The eldest of five children, she was a mother-figure to all her siblings, and as time went on, she became a mother-figure to their children as well - her precious nieces and nephews. In 1973 she was blessed with a daughter (Denise), and in 1974, a second daughter (Melissa), both who became the center of her world. In later years, upon the birth of her grandchildren (Athena, Neal, and Eva), she assumed a whole different level of joy and passion. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who was dedicated to guiding, serving, and caring for not only her daughters, but her whole family. She was a mentor, teacher, and confidant, our example, the leader - the glue that kept the unit bound and “together.”
Mary Ester was artistic and creative, and as a fiercely independent young woman, she started her own business in her twenties. She opened Mary Ester’s Flower Shop in the mid-1960s; and a few years later, she and her husband, John, opened John’s Photography. Together, they created a thriving family business that served Port Lavaca and surrounding towns with beautiful flower arrangements and photography for 40 years. Mary Ester loved flowers, crafting, and oil painting; and she told the best stories. She also loved spending time with her whole family, and over the last sixteen years, loved playing with and cuddling her three grandbabies. She was everyone’s favorite sister, aunt, advisor, Godmother, and friend; and she exuded love and compassion to those who met her, and appreciation to those who helped her. She always had something nice to say to those she met along her journey. She never thought twice about offering her time and was always ready to help. She and her memory continue to inspire all who love her. She created many precious memories for all who knew her.
Mary Ester was grounded in her Catholic faith and lived her faith through her sharing and servitude. She was a member of the Associates of the Incarnate Word in Victoria, Texas; Our Lady of the Gulf Altar Society; Catholic Daughters of America; and the Cursillo movement. In her late years, she was a member at the Sheltering Arms, a Houston senior care facility, where she not only attended during the day, but helped to make floral arrangements and crafts for activities, parties, and holidays.
She is predeceased by her parents, husband, her sister-in-law, Hope Sylva (Sam), and her brother-in-law, Eleazar Perez (Alice).
Mary Ester is survived by her daughters, Dr. Denise De La Cruz Gordon (Steve) and Melissa Rinard (Jeff) and her loving grandchildren, Athena, Neal and Eva. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Ellen Sanchez (Samuel), Alice Perez, Gloria Ortiz (Melchor), and her brother, Sam Sylva. Cherishing her memory are her numerous nieces, nephews, and Godchildren.
The whole family would like to extend our utmost gratitude and love to Kortni Russell, not only a caregiver to our beloved mom and Mimi, but care giver and friend to our family and all who visited us in the last year. Without her support and love, our experience through this journey would have been much different and so much more challenging. We would also like to thank Ryan Larroza, our nurse from Omega Hospice, whose care and compassion made for a peaceful journey home for Mom. We are so grateful to you both and pray many blessings on you and your work.
We were so blessed to have Mary Ester in our lives and we ask for your continued prayers, dear family and friends.
A visitation for Mary Ester De La Cruz will be held Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Forest Park South Funeral Home in Pearland, TX 77584. A visitation will also be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, 415 West Austin Street, Port Lavaca, TX 77979. A rosary service will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. A funeral mass will be held 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. A committal service will follow 3:00 PM at Port Lavaca Cemetery, 500 Martin Luther King Drive, Port Lavaca, TX 77979.
Pallbearers will be Sgt. Steve Gordon, Jeff Rinard, Neal T. Baum, Michael Sanchez, Gary Treese, Gerald Sanchez, Craig Sylva, and Bradley Sylva.
