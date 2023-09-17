Mary Evelyn Louise Lemke
VICTORIA — Mary Evelyn Louise Lemke, age 93, passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023. She was born on July 11, 1930, in Yorktown, Texas to the late Mary Fredricka Vogt Lundschen and Edwin George Lundschen.
Mary devoted her life to her family and was a lifelong friend to many. She was passionate about her faith and had a deep desire to help others. Mary was a homemaker and bookkeeper for several businesses that she co-owned with her late husband. She had numerous hobbies, but enjoyed metal detecting most of all. In 1980, Prospector’s Club International of Indiana recognized her and her husband as national prospectors of the year.
She is survived by her children, Susan L. Garner, Linda L. Novosad and husband, James C. Novosad, David G. Lemke and wife, Phyllis A. Hamilton, Dwain L. Lemke, Dayle G. Lemke and wife, Elizabeth Lemke; and granddaughter, Heather Williams and family.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 72 years, Wilbert August “Johnny” Lemke; her brother, Fred Berthold Lundschen; and infant sister, Dolores Lundschen.
The family acknowledges with gratefulness the compassionate care she received from her many personal caregivers, especially her daughter, Susan, and Dia Orozco and Lisa Hernandez.
Memorials may be given to the First English Evangelical Lutheran Church, 516 N. Main St., Victoria, Texas 77901; Wood High Cemetery Assn., 5476 Midway Road, Inez, Texas 77968; or New Century Hospice, 1908 N. Laurent St. - Suite 570, Victoria, Texas 77901; or the Hospice of donor’s choice.
Private funeral services and burial were held at Wood High Cemetery.
Words of comfort, fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
