MARY M. GARCIA VICTORIA - Mary M. Garcia, 77, of Victoria passed away on Monday, December 9, 2109. She was born November 21, 1942 in McAllen, TX to the late Jose I. and Adela Rodriquez Moreno. She is survived by daughters, Juanita (Richard) Duran of Palacios, Victoria (Bobby) Reyes of Beeville, Martha (Jose) Aldaco of Bay City, Teresa (Miller) Vinyard of Inez, Krystal (Jose) Baladez of Victoria; sons, Eulalio (Reba) Garcia, Jr of Kentucky, David (Tracy) Garcia of North Carolina, Michael (Rita) Garcia of Victoria, Victor (Mae) Garcia, Sr. of Victoria, Carlos Garcia of Beeville; 38 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Eulalio Garica and a son, James Chad Garcia. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

