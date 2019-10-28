MARY GARCIA VICTORIA - Mary Garcia, 69, passed away October 24, 2019. Visitation will be from 12 - 2 pm Monday, October 28, 2019 at Rosewood Funeral Chapels followed by funeral services at 2 pm. Share condolences at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
