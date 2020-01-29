MARY HELEN GARCIA VICTORIA - Mary Helen Garcia, 59, of Victoria passed away Friday January 24, 2020. She was born Nov. 17,1960 in Victoria. She is survived by her husband Manuel Molina Garcia, daughters Leslie Garcia, . Sons Manuel and Robert Perez Garcia, Juan and Bobby Garcia, sisters Lupe and Gloria Perez brothers, Pete, Roy, Ignacio, Gabriel and Marco Perez. She is preceded in death by her parents, Pedro and Julia Perez, sister Anita Perez, brothers, Ramon, Jesus and Frank Perez. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28 from 4-7pm with a prayer service beginning at 7pm at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held Wed., Jan. 29 at 11am at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home.

