MARY LOUISE SALLY GRANBERRY KATY - Mary Louise "Sally" Granberry was born on January 15, 1930 in Yoakum, Texas. She graduated from Yoakum High School and worked as a hair stylist. On March 18, 1950, she married Harry Lee Granberry in Yoakum, Texas. Her home was in Alvin, Texas and she attended South Park Baptist Church. She was very active in Alvin Meals on Wheels, South Park Baptist Church, and the Alvin Senior Citizens Center. She loved playing cards, completing puzzles, and camping on the Frio River. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and the best Christian witness a child could have. Sally passed into heaven at the Legacy at Falcon Point on April 30, 2020 at the age of 90. She was predeceased by her parents, Jessie and Daisy Boyd Hansel; husband, Harry Lee Granberry; and son-in-law, Jerry Boterf. She is survived by her children, Yisleta Boterf of Yoakum, Verland Granberry (Debbie) of Cuero, Lorraine Haisler (Norman) of Katy and Kelsey Granberry (Bettie) of Bay City; grandsons are Jared Granberry of Houston, William Haisler (Liz) of Waxhaw, N.C. and Reagan Haisler (Erin) of Houston. She adored her great grandson Owen Haisler of Waxhaw, N.C. She is survived by one brother, Doyle Hansel (Donna) of Houston; as well as a host of loving friends and family. The family will receive friends from 1:00 .m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, where funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. with Al Perry officiating. Social distancing will be observed. Live-streaming will be available at www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net. A graveside service will be held at Hebron Cemetery in Yoakum, Texas at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020 with Kenneth Hodges officiating. Those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to Alvin Meals on Wheels, South Park Baptist Church Women on Missions, Alvin Senior Citizens Center or a charity of your choice. We want to thank the staff at the Legacy at Falcon Point in Katy, Texas for their wonderful care. Funeral services held under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home, Katy, Texas.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.