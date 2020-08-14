Mary H Vasque

Mary H Vasquez was born on September 21, 1961 in Victoria Texas. She was born to the late Julius and Isabel Vasquez and passed away on August 12, 2020. Mary is preceded in death by her brothers Julius Vasquez Jr., Gilbert Vasquez, and Eddie Vasquez. Mary is survived by her sister, Martha Vasquez of Victoria, brothers; Martin Vasquez of Victoria, Seferino Vasquez of Lake North Beach, Florida, Robert Vasquez (Lisa) of Victoria, Rudy Vasquez (Pam) of Victoria, Ernest Vasquez of Austin, Tx.
Graveside will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jon Vasquez, Tristan Vasquez, Dalton Vasquez, Jackson Vasquez, Rudy Vasquez, and Robert Vasquez with Kyle Frers and Ernest Vasquez serving as Honorary pallbearer.
Angel Lucy Funeral Home
