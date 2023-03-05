Mary Helen Cabrera Weaver
SAN ANTONIO — Mary Helen Weaver drew her last breath on earth to draw her next in heaven on February 19 2023. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend was born on June 22, 1942 in Victoria, Texas to parents Carrie Mendez Cabrera and Alfonzo D. Cabrera.
Mary served as a nurse for over 25 years before retiring to spend the rest of her days with her late husband Gary J. Weaver, Lt Col (Retired), her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary loved being hands and feet for Jesus- she will be remembered for her huge heart for people. She was also a respected member of the community having touched the lives of many in health care and those that shared her Love of God.
Mary was very active in her Parish, Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She was a member of the Acts Community and a Eucharistic Minister. As a Eucharistic Minister, Mary would bring Holy Communion to those parishioners who could not attend Mass. She has left a legacy of service and compassion that is well known and admired.
Mary was a woman of many interests, conversant about many subjects, an avid student and teacher. She enjoyed daily conversations on the phone with family spread across the country. The Love Mary shared for everyone was unconditional and very contagious.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother - John Gilbert Cabrera.
Surviving family members includes her sons, John Becker and James Becker; daughters, Deborah Becker Fleming and Carrie Weaver Mosley; granddaughters, Madison and Kendall Mosley and Danielle Becker; grandsons, Robert Fleming and Jonathan Becker; granddaughter, Elena.
A special and most gracious Thanks to Father Mark, as well as, the entire team at Stone Oak Methodist, New Hope Personal Care Home and Krest Hospice for the care, love, support and comfort they provided.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7
Funeral Services
The recitation of the Rosary will be Sunday, March 12, at 5:00pm at the Angelus Funeral Home with visitation following until 7:00pm. The Funeral Mass, 13 March at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 10:00am. Interment will follow at 1:30pm, Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions
In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to help further Diabetes Research in Mary’s name.
Arrangements by: The Angelus Funeral Home, 1119 N. St. Mary’s Street, San Antonio, TX 78215
