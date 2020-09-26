Mary Ida Torres
PORT LAVACA — Mary Ida Torres, age 62, of Port Lavaca, Tx. passed away surrounded by her family on September 23, 2020. After a long battle with cancer, Mary was called home to our heavenly father and is now at peace.
Mary was born July 12, 1958 in Texas. She had resided in Texas all her life, becoming a long time member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca. Mary was also as active as possible with the Altar Society, Catholic Daughters, and was a CCISD bus driver for many years.
Mary is survived and loved by her two daughters, Elisa and Marina, as well as her Grandchildren, Elijah, Alyssa, Emily, and Madeline. She was also loved and cared for by Sister, Gina; Brother, Mark; nephews, Jonathan and Jeremiah; Brother in law, Rene; Sons in law, Beau and Rudy; other extended family members and close friends. She leaves behind her Great-Grandchildren, her most loyal and loving cats, Nemo and Mr. Pansy and her only grand-dog Charley Noodles.
Mary loved gardening, working in the yard and house, repurposing furniture, taking long naps with her cat and coloring in her relaxation books.
Services are currently pending with Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Calhoun County Humane Society or Hospice of South Texas.
