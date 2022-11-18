Mary Isabel Partida
VICTORIA — Mary Isabel Partida 78 years old of Victoria passed away peacefully on November 15, 2022 surrounded by her family. Mary was born September 08, 1944 to the late Francisco R. Cantu and Andrea Flores Cantu in Victoria, Texas.
Family and friends will gather for a visitation on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway from 12 PM - 2 PM with a Chapel Service at 2 PM. Entombment immediately to follow at Resurrection Cemetery on Mockingbird Street. Pallbearers will be Miguel Cantu, Abel Garza, David Cortinas, Daniel Chavarria, Juan Guajardo and Armando Trevino. Honorary pallbearer is Aiden Partida.
Mary was preceded in death by her sisters: Aurora Cantu Garcia, Felice Cantu Chacon, Andrea Cantu Chavarria, and Lucia Cantu Arvizu and brothers: Pete F. Cantu, Gilbert F. Cantu, Nicholas F. Cantu, Inez F. Cantu, Francisco Cantu, Jr. and John F. Cantu.
Mary leaves behind to cherish her memories her loving husband of 55 years Morris Partida, daughter Theresa Partida Cantu and husband, Miguel, son Roland Partida, Sr., grandchildren; Sahvanna Bravo and husband, Armando, Samantha Partida, Juliana Cantu, Marissa Nunez, Sabrina Partida and Roland Partida, Jr., great grandson Aiden Partida and many numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. She was a dedicated member of Centro De Alabanza Church and praised the Lord every chance she got. Mary was very hard working throughout her life no matter what she did. Mary retired from Girling Home Health and began to enjoy her life with her family with her famous Diet Coke always by her side. She was well known for her cooking and the family get togethers it brought to her home. One of Mary’s hobbies was spoiling her grandchildren and enjoying the time she had with them. Mary was also known to carry a conversation with any one and make them feel welcome in her home. She is going to be greatly missed and remembered through all her memories.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
