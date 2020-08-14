Mary Jasso Canales, 76, of Austwell passed away August 12, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born December 13, 1943, in Austwell to Jose C. and Victoria Carrizales Jasso. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her dog, Prince; was an avid reader, enjoyed singing in the choir, and she loved her Catholic Faith.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary M. Canales (Vernon Lenhart), Barbara A. Canales, Lucinda Canales Torres (Jesse), and Cruz Victoria Canales, sisters, Margaret Gonzales (George), Yolanda Lerma, Josey J. Yaklin (Lee), and PoPae Jasso; grandchildren, Jason P. Tijerina, Brian K. Tijerina, Dannielle Rathkamp, Zach Haile, and Preston P. Davenport; and great-grandchildren, Allison Claire and Sarah Grace Arnim, and Brad Aaron Tijerina.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pedro T. Canales; son, John Paul Canales; parents; sister, Rosita E. Jasso; and brothers, Max C. Jasso, Joe Jasso Jr., and David C. Jasso.
A rosary will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Austwell followed by mass at 10 a.m. with Father Victor officiating. Burial will follow in Austwell Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Brian Tijerina, Zach Haile, Preston Davenport, Pete Canales, Oscar Lerma, and Jesse Torres. Honorary Pallbearers are Jason Tijerina, George Gonzales Jr., and Joe Lerma.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
