MARY JANE CONTRERAS
PASADENA — Mary Jane Contreras, age 69, passed away Monday, February 20, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with the Covid-19 virus. She was born May 27, 1952 in Ganado, Tx to Jose R. Contreras and Theresa Rocha Contreras. Mary Jane was a people person and was comfortable in the company of friends, relatives and even strangers. If you met her you would not be a stranger for long.
Mary Jane attended schools in Palacios TX and graduated from Palacios High School in 1971. She worked for Shell Oil Company in the downtown Houston Corporate office, Southwest Memorial Hospital, Southmoore Medical Hospital, and MD Anderson Hospital for a combined total of 40+ years until her retirement in 2018.
Mary Jane is survived by her daughter Melissa Olivares and granddaughter Brianna Gomez, daughter Lucy Chapa Arevalo (Ramon) and grandsons Isaiah, Nathanial and baby Santos Leo Arevalo (her pride and joy).
Mary Jane is survived by sister Sabina Tristan (Isidro/Sonny) from San Antonio TX, brother Jose Contreras Jr. (Virginia) from Victoria TX, brother Raymond S. Contreras (Gloria) from San Antonio TX, sister Mary Ann Kerns (Archie- deceased) from Albuquerque, NM, sister Stella Briseno (Jesse) from Port Lavaca TX, brother Librado L. Contreras from Sequin TX, sister Mary Ellen D’Agostino from Katy TX and brother John M. Contreras from Victoria, TX and nine nephews and 12 nieces.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents, sister Delores C. Webber, nephew Sidney Ramirez Webber, nephew Jason Kerns, grand niece Jessica Contreras and niece Mary Ida Ramirez Torres.
Viewing will be on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 8 pm at Pasadena Funeral Home, 2203 Pasadena Blvd. Pasadena Tx.
Funeral services will be on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 10:00 am at Pasadena Funeral Home followed by burial at Grand View Memorial Cemetery 8501 Spencer Hwy. Pasadena TX.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Youth hunting program in Riverside could aid in deer, hog population control (8)
- 2nd Dairy Treet restaurant set to open in June (3)
- Letter: See Ted run (3)
- Letter: Column by Oliver North was poor choice to publish (3)
- Bethlehem Maternity Home to open doors in March (2)
- Bond moves to information phase ahead of election (2)
- Victoria ISD partnering with Children’s Learning Institute at UTHealth to launch early childhood education campus (2)
- Guest column: Last week was hard (2)
- Bars can reopen in Victoria County after TABC approves judge's request (2)
- Power outage reported in Victoria after car hits utility pole, driver arrested on DWI charge (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.