Mary “Janie” Thompson
VICTORIA — Mary “Janie” Thompson 74, passed away September 9, 2020. Janie was born March 22, 1946 in Brownwood, Texas to the late Mary Jane “Peggy” Archer and Daniel Houston Smith.
Like many of her generation, Janie married young and began her family. However, Janie always believed in the importance of education and encouraged her children and grandchildren to go to college and further their education. At various times in her life she was able to attend college for some portions of time. Janie completed her degree as a grandmother-she said it may have taken awhile but she got there! She supported education for all and encouraged her family-both her daughters and grandchildren went on to obtain college degrees as well and she fully expected that the younger family will as well.
Janie had many careers over her lifetime, she found ways to enjoy any job she had. Janie was good at multitasking and managing situations. She owned a coffee shop with her sister Lila, she managed bowling centers and worked with special needs adults. But work was just what she did - not her passion. Her passion was the Lord and she worked in the Church. Janie got her certification as a lay pastor and worked in children’s ministry for many years. She had a passion to help children know the love of Jesus. The passion extended to persons with special needs, Janie felt strongly that everyone needed to know of Jesus’s love. Janie founded Sonshine Fellowship and this organization held services for people of all abilities and their families. This was her legacy and she was heartbroken when her body no longer allowed her to continue this ministry.
Family - family was most important to Janie. Janie didn’t do half’s or steps or in-laws - if you were family you were family - unconditionally loved forever by her. She was the oldest of eight, big sister to all and second mom to many. She was a loving daughter and cared for her parents in their last years. She was a caring wife and a loving mother to her daughters and bonus son and daughter. Her favorite role in life was as Nanny to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was Aunt Janie to all her nieces and nephews and their children. Janie loved our Smith family reunions and made sure that she was involved in all parts, enjoying every minute of time with the family.
Janie was blessed to find love again later in life. She met and fell in love with Rusty and they married in 2012. Though they didn’t have as many years as they would have liked, they enjoyed them together. They enjoyed traveling, cruising and going fishing together. Even when her health failed, their love for each other grew.
Janie grew up playing family games and she shared this with future generations. Janie could always be found teaching the next generations how to play 42 and telling stories of many a game nights throughout her life. Dominoes, cards, board games, even Facebook games - she had a sharp mind for puzzles and strategy.
The Cowboys - Janie was a true fan and shared this love with everyone. Yellow roses and bluebonnets - she was a Texan after all!! Country music was in her heart.
Janie is survived by her husband, Russell “Rusty” Thompson of Victoria; children, Sheila (Richard Hess) Tompkins-Hess, Rhonda (Scott) Kobylecky, Johnny Thompson (Angela), Cynthia (Preston) Morales; sister, Lila (Jerry) Williams, Penny Smith; brothers, Daniel Houston (Sarah) Smith Jr., Dave (Cheri) Smith, Daniel Lee (Mary) Smith, Joe (Treasa) Smith; grandchildren, Kristen Hargett, Scott (Karissa) Kobylecky, Shelby Kobylecky (Chris Felipe), Shane Kobylecky, Austin Thompson, Landon, Niomi, Jake, Matthew, Kaydence, Izzy and one great-grandson, Scott Kobylecky III.
She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Jerry Tompkins and brother, William “Bill” Smith.
Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, September 14, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
Funeral services are Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10 AM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel (50 People allowed, masks are required) with burial to immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Scott Kobylecky, Richard Hess, Johnny Thompson, Scott Kobylecky II, Shane Kobylecky, Dave Smith, Daniel Lee Smith, Bradley Boudreau.
Honorary pallbearer is Jerry Williams.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Devereaux or First Church of Nazarene.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: What I am voting for in November (30)
- Letter: Will we stand together? (14)
- Letter: Air Force veteran is neither a "sucker" nor "loser" (5)
- 2 VISD staff members, 3 students test positive for COVID-19 during first week of in-person classes (3)
- Car splashes into Victoria pool after 2-vehicle crash, driver flees (3)
- Letter: Mail-in ballots are vulnerable to voter fraud and rejection (3)
- Lavaca County's interim judge declines to endorse candidate to replace him (3)
- Yes,he said that (3)
- Letter: Examining the 10 planks of socialism (2)
- As pandemic wears on, Victoria turns to outdoor adventures (2)
Online Poll
Do you know anyone involved in mariculture?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.