MARY ANN JAUER GOLIAD - Mary Ann Jauer, 91, of Reno, Nevada passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born on October 21, 1927 in Ganado, Texas to Johnnie and Elsie Westerfield. After her father's death in 1929, she spent her early years with her grandparents, Herman and Augusta Kunkel on their farm in Hobson, Texas. She graduated from Harlandale High School in San Antonio in 1945. On June 9, 1946, she married Harvey Jauer of Corpus Christi in St Paul's Lutheran Church in Karnes City. Mary Ann was employed by American Petrofina in Corpus Christi as an office manager for 27 years. She retired in 1983 and she and Harvey moved to Goliad where they enjoyed the outdoors and a slower pace of life on their small ranch, the "Sunny J". She moved to Reno in October 2015 to be near her son Wayne. She was preceded in death by her father Johnnie (Johannes) Westerfield, mother Elsie Laake, step-father Herman Laake, sister Kathleen Wilks, and husband Harvey Jauer. She is survived by her son Wayne Jauer (spouse Michael Dziedzic) as well as several cousins, nephews, nieces, and many friends in both Goliad and Reno. A visitation and prayer service will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Grace Funeral Home Chapel in Goliad. Graveside services will be at 11:00 am on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Glendale Cemetery in Goliad with Pastor Randy Bruno of St John's Lutheran Church officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
