MARY “JERRI” FRENZEL

Jerri loved her family, her Tennessee Titans, country music and doing the two-step. She was a seventeen-year representative of Weight Watchers. While in Texas, she was a member of the St. Agnes Catholic Church.
Jerri was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jessie Frenzel, and her dear sister, Virgie McCuiston.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sons, Dennis Picha (Cynthia) and David Picha, four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to American Stroke Association, www.stroke.org or Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org
A memorial service will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church on Saturday, July 31, at 10:30am.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.