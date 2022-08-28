MARY JO DAVID
MAGNOLIA — Mary Jo David, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 81 on August 5, 2022 in Magnolia, TX.
Born February 6, 1941 to Donald Joseph and Doris Jeanette Speaker. Jo graduated from Harlingen High School and married Eddie David in 1959. They raised two children, Christine and Don, before moving to Victoria where Jo retired from Central Power and Light/AEP. She and Eddie then spent 18 happy years living in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas before moving back to Texas in 2020.
Her brother, Tom precedes Jo in death; she is survived by her husband, Eddie, siblings Donna Wilson and Kevin Speaker, her children, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Anne Catholic Church in Tomball September 2 at 10:30 am. Internment follows 1:00 pm at Klein Funeral Home in Magnolia. A reception will be held afterward at Alders Magnolia.
In lieu of flowers, Jo requested donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.