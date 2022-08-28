MARY JO DAVID

Born February 6, 1941 to Donald Joseph and Doris Jeanette Speaker. Jo graduated from Harlingen High School and married Eddie David in 1959. They raised two children, Christine and Don, before moving to Victoria where Jo retired from Central Power and Light/AEP. She and Eddie then spent 18 happy years living in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas before moving back to Texas in 2020.
Her brother, Tom precedes Jo in death; she is survived by her husband, Eddie, siblings Donna Wilson and Kevin Speaker, her children, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Anne Catholic Church in Tomball September 2 at 10:30 am. Internment follows 1:00 pm at Klein Funeral Home in Magnolia. A reception will be held afterward at Alders Magnolia.
In lieu of flowers, Jo requested donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
