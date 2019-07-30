MARY JO RIEDEL COLLEGE STATION - Mary Jo Riedel was born September 17th, 1925 to Ida Lee and Lemuel Claude Duderstadt of Yorktown, Texas. She had two brothers, L.C. and John, and two sisters, Claudia and Billy. Growing up, Jo would visit her grandmother who lived across the street, where she first cultivated her love of reading and cooking. She attended college at The University of Texas, graduating with a degree in Sociology. Jo passed away on July 19, 2019, 17 days after her husband, Wilfred Taylor Riedel-the longest they were apart in the 75 years of their marriage. The two grew up across the street from one another, although they didn't really get to know each other until her senior year in college when Taylor returned home from WWII. They were introduced by Jo's older brother, L.C., at his New Year's Eve party in 1945. The spark was instantaneous and Jo invited Taylor to her sorority's Winter Ball where they were the first and last entries on each other's dance card. They were married on July 17th, 1946. Jo and Taylor moved into their home on Timber Street in 1946, where they resided until their deaths. Jo gave birth to two sons, Mark and David, thirteen months apart. Jo loved to cook for her family, friends and neighbors and her kitchen became known as "Jo's Deli". The main attraction was the cookie jar, which Jo always kept full of fresh, homemade cookies. Jo was an avid reader and she passed on her love of language by reading bedtime stories, fairy tales and nursery rhymes to her children and grandchildren. She delighted in crossword puzzles (a tradition carried on by her son, David) and you could always find two or three neatly folded newspapers with her ongoing puzzles on the kitchen table. Jo also loved playing cards and enjoyed everything from competitive Bridge, to long running games of Gin Rummy, to silly games of SkipBo with the kids. She was a founding member of College Station's first Bridge Club and played with a group of close friends well into her later years. Jo had a loving, big-hearted spirit. She would welcome anyone into her home that needed a little extra TLC. Jo gave generously to several non-profit organizations and supported a variety of causes that she was passionate about. She demonstrated tolerance, acceptance and compassion, believing that all people deserved the benefit of the doubt. You could sit and talk with her over a cup of coffee and cookies and she would make you feel like the most important, valued and loved person in the world. Jo was also a big believer in hugs, recommending at least 10 a day. She had smiling eyes and always loved a good laugh. Jo and Taylor were inseparable and the reference to them was simply "Jo and Papa", seldom would one hear one name without the other. They were by each other's side for 75 years and every night in bed before going to sleep they would recite the Lord's Prayer together. If you peeked in to cut off the light you would see Jo's right hand holding Papa's left hand as they slept. They were a genuine example to those around them of the true, unconditional love and partnership. Jo was a loving daughter, sister, spouse, aunt, great aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She and Papa lived life to the fullest, whether traveling the world with lifelong friends, hand decorating eggs for Easter Egg hunts or sitting in folding lawn chairs in their backyard watching the hummingbirds. Mainly, they enjoyed each other's company, hand in hand. A family service will be held at the Riedel Ranch, Saturday, August 10th at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Brazos Valley. Thank you to all the caregivers who watched over Jo and Papa like they were their own family. Cremation Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers of Bryan-College Station. Express your condolences at CallawayJones.com
