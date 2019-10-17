MARY MEREDITH JOHNSON EDNA - Mary Meredith Johnson, of Edna went to be with the Lord, on Monday, October 14, 2019, at the age of 80. She was born in Vanderbilt, Texas, on January 26, 1939, to the late Lewis Hoffman and Ruth Haynes Hoffman. She married William "Bill" Henry Johnson on May 26, 1956. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on May 26, 2016. Some activities that she enjoyed were being a member of the Home Demonstration Club, volunteering while teaching swimming lessons to special needs students, and helping family members out when needed. Mary's hobbies included crocheting, knitting, cake decorating, watching her plants grow, and watching her family grow. Aside from raising her three children she worked as a special needs teacher's aide with NorthShore ISD and was a member of Beta Signifi Sorority. After caring for her sister with cancer she felt called to nursing, so Mary attended nursing school. She enjoyed her career at Methodist Hospital in the Neuro Surgical Unit, while caring for her mother. Her dedication inspired others to become a nurse as well. She loved to drink coffee with friends and family, and always had an extra place at the table, and would always send something home with you. Mary was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church for years, was well known for her bread pudding and sauce at church suppers and will always be remembered for her smile, laugh, wit, and loving nature. Mary was someone special, one tough cookie, but most of all a very loving dedicated wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and dear friend who will be truly missed. Mary is survived by her two daughters, Kathy and David Morgan, Marie Walters; one son, Chris and Debbie Johnson; sister, Margaret Hoffman; brothers, Lewis Kenneth Hoffman, and Charles Dewitt Hoffman; five grandchildren, Jonathan Morgan, Amanda Ruth Morgan, Misty Johnson, Tiffany Johnson, and Jeffery Walters; three precious great-grandchildren, Jordan, Jayden, and Jase; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Henry Johnson; sisters, Beatrice Wiegand, and Katherine Eldridge. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will begin with a viewing from 10:00 am to 11:00 am; service beginning at 11:00 am, on Friday, October 18, 2019, in the St Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church of Edna, with the Interment to follow in the Memory Gardens Cemetery in Edna, Pastor Paul M. Kaiser will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the St Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 108 East Gayle St., Edna, Texas 77957. Pallbearers will be E.J. Barlow, Ben Hoffman, David Sappington, Alan Wiegand, Wes Wiegand, and Brian Singleton. The family would like to give a special thank you to Harbor Hospice, and Caring Senior Services for all the support and love that was given to our mother and us during our time of need. Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna, 361-782-2221. www.oaklawnfhednatx.
