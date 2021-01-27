Mary Jordan De Briyn
SAN ANTONIO —
October 11, 1925 ~ January 11, 2021
Mary Jordan De Briyn died on January 11, 2021, of natural causes. She was born in Houston, TX, on October 11, 1925, to Benjamin T. Jordan and Shelley Chilton Jordan. She grew up in Victoria, TX, the hometown of her father. After graduation from high school, she worked at Aloe Airfield, where she met her husband, Raymond Joseph De Briyn. As the wife of a career Air Force Officer, she moved and resettled their family numerous times. In 1969, they retired in San Antonio. Mary is survived by her three children, Jane De Briyn, R. Joseph De Briyn, Melinda De Briyn Johnson, and their families, including 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Arrangements with
PORTER LORING MORTUARY
1101 MCCULLOUGH AVENUE
SAN ANTONIO, TX 78212 - (210) 227-8221
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.