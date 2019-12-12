MARY C. KAHLICH CUERO - Mary Corinne Kahlich of Cuero, was born to Corinne and Dave Kauffman on January 11, 1944 and joined her Heavenly Father on December 10, 2019 at the age of 75. She was a loving wife to Alan for 55 years and devoted her life to her family and community. She impacted the lives of children as a teacher for 33 years and was a lifetime member of TSTA. Mary also served as a member of the CISD Education Foundation, director of Cuero Turkeyfest Association, and secretary for the DeWitt County Wildflower Club. She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Cuero. In her spare time, you could find Mary, better known by those who knew and loved her as Mary C., reading the current "best seller" or working crossword puzzles. She loved the sun, sand, and surf and enjoyed vacationing along coastlines or aboard tropical cruises. I guess you could say Mary C. wanted all of her memories to truly warm her heart, other than the wonderful trips to Minnesota racing turkeys for Turkeyfest. Mary C. is survived by her husband Alan Kay; daughter, Lisa Bissell (son-in-law Bob); grandchildren, Sarah and Patrick; son, David (daughter-in-law Amber); grandson, Logan; and sisters, Emmy Ferguson (Gary) and Katherine Fischer (Dan). Visitation will be held at Freund Funeral Home on Sunday, December 15, 4:00pm - 6:00pm. The funeral services will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Cuero on Monday, December 16 at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers are Logan Kahlich, Patrick Bissell, Trevor Benavides, Kenneth Peters, Jerry Boehm, and Charles Papacek. Honorary Pallbearers include Sarah Bissell and Wesley Dixon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Mary C. to the Boys and Girls Club, St. Michael's Catholic School of Cuero, the Turkeyfest Scholarship Program, and Pet Adoptions of Cuero. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freunduneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Victoria veteran runs against incumbent to represent Texas House District 30 (3)
- Guest column: Congressman Michael Cloud is one of the good guys (3)
- Syndicated column: Who are the racists? (4)
- Letter: Reader shares his thoughts on future of America (2)
- Gallery: Ganado vs. East Bernard Football (2)
- Victoria school conference center renamed after former superintendent (w/video) (1)
- Victoria County judge to unveil ‘Innovation 2020’ plan (1)
- Families of Pearl Harbor survivors gather to remember (1)
- Victoria County Sheriff's Office seeks suspicious vehicle, driver (1)
- Letter: Customer denied refund for Suddenlink billing error (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
Online Poll
How much do you give to charity annually?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.