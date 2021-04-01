mary kathryn o’brien
REFUGIO — Mary Kathryn O’Brien, 91, peacefully passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. Mrs. O’Brien was born in Beeville, Texas, to Cyrus Andrew Fox and Clara Elizabeth West Fox on June 4, 1929. As a direct descendant of Irish immigrants, Mrs. O’Brien continued with her family’s legacy of ranching alongside her husband of 67 years, John Morgan O’Brien. She was a member of the Birthday Club, Pan American Club and a lifetime honorary member of The Rosetta Club. As a member of the American Quarter Horse Association, she proudly carried her own membership card in her purse. With her devout faith and strong sense of family, Mrs. O’Brien lived with a vibrant love of life and a ready to go anywhere attitude. As recently described by Father Martin, Mrs. O’Brien was stylish and faithful. Mrs. O’Brien or Meme, as she was known by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was the definition of a true lady... classy and gracious. She was gentle, smart, kind, full of laughter and giving in so many ways. As the backbone of the family, Mrs. O’Brien knew what she wanted, wasn’t afraid to voice her opinion and always let you know where she stood. She was the matriarch of the O’Brien Family, was loved dearly by many and will be greatly missed. Mrs. O’Brien was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her sister, Betty Bauer; her five children: Bridget O’Brien Gayle (Bob), Morgan O’Brien (Beau), Mick O’Brien (Dee Anna Cobb), Dick O’Brien (Charlotte) and Kathy O’Brien Ball (Richard); 12 grandchildren: Michelle Gayle Reitz (Paul), Leslie Gayle Moeller (Trey), Robert Gayle (Mollie), Elaine Gayle Tate (Stephen), John O’Brien (Shannon), James O’Brien (Tonni), Lace O’Brien Felcman (Matthew), Clara O’Brien Crutchfield (Bo), Kelley O’Brien, Tori O’Brien Shay (Michael), Wesley Ball (Allison) and Megan Ball Scherer; and 24 great-grandchildren. The rosary will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church in Refugio, Texas at 10:00 a.m. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. with graveside services immediately following at Mount Calvary Cemetery. The pallbearers are John O’Brien, James O’Brien, Robert Gayle, Wesley Ball, Kelley O’Brien and Neilon Reitz. For those wishing, contributions in Mrs. O’Brien’s name can be made to Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church or the charity of the donor’s choice. The O’Brien Family would like to extend a special thank you to Mrs. O’Brien’s caregivers, Jo Beth Whitlow, Winnie Brown, Phyllis Brown, Willie Mae Wills, Mary Ann Frazier and Arthur Mae Whitmire. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Advocate seeks reader input (13)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: Not all emergencies are priorities in the Texas Capitol (12)
- The Big Lie conspiracy (10)
- Syndicated column: For the Left, bigotry is a tool (5)
- Letter: Democratic Party has been hijacked by the radical left (4)
- First half of $15.07 million in stimulus funds headed to city of Victoria (2)
- “I don’t feel safe anymore”: Asian Texans grapple with racism after a gunman killed Asian women in Atlanta (3)
- UPDATED: Leak on Port Lavaca water line fixed; Seadrift still under boil water notice (2)
- Letter: Something needs to be done about vehicle noise in Victoria (2)
- Letter: Building new schools is not necessary at this time (4)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.